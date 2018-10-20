Kwesi Nyantekyi's predicament saddens me - Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted that the predicament of former Ghana Football Association President (GFA) Kwesi Nyantekyi saddens him.The Black Stars skipper was not happy to see Kwesi Nyantekyi in the unfortunate situation as the latter was captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative documentary taking $ 65,000.
After the premiering of the video documentary on 6th and 7th June 2018, the former president resigned from all his positions in football.
Gyan said he was not happy with the situation of the Nyantekyi but will pay him a visit before departing to Turkey.
Read also:Show me some respect- Asamoah Gyan tells Ghanaians
"He has risen from the scratch to become CAF 1st vice president and a FIFA Executive Council Member and has helped the development of football in the country despite his lapses.
"I was thinking about the difficulties he will go through. He has lost everything at CAF, FIFA and GFA in a week but at the end of the day, what has happened has happened. I will pay him a visit before I go back to Turkey," he concluded.
Ghana qualified to the World Cup in Germany for the first time in the country's history under the administration of Kwesi Nyantekyi.
Latest sports news in Ghana