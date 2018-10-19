Show me some respect- Asamoah Gyan tells Ghanaians

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he deserves some respect from Ghanaians after his achievements with the Senior National team.
Ghana's all-time top scorer with an impressive record of 51 goals from 105 games, has been heavily criticized since making his debut in 2003.
At age 32 and in the twilight of his career, Gyan remains as indispensable as ever but also under-appreciated.
“I deserve some respect for what I have done for the National team. Any player outside who has my kind of record will be shoulder high but I don’t get that treatment here in Ghana and it’s sad.” Gyan told Zylofon FM
The striker was heavily criticized after earning a recall back into the team for the doubleheader 2019 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers against Sierra Leone.
He has long been overlooked in conversations about the continent’s best forwards but his ability to hit the back of the net from almost anywhere on the pitch has made life miserable for defenders and goalkeepers over the years.
He has scored a few look-at-me goals but his Black Stars goal portfolio also includes simple tap-ins, headers and free-kicks.
Yet, there are many in Ghana who salivate at any opportunity to pounce on a man who made his international debut in 2003, aged 17, and scored against Somalia.
Throughout his career, Gyan has never been far from criticism and abuse from his own fans and, incredibly, some of his critics claim that missed penalties at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations damaged his legacy beyond repair.
