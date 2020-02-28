LASK attacker Samuel Tetteh welcomes Man United Europa League clash

LASK Linz attacker Samuel Tetteh has welcomed the challenge of his outfit clash against Manchester United in the Europa League last 16.
The two sides learnt their fate on Thursday as they were paired against each other in a draw held today, February 28 in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Austrian club reached the last 16 after dumping out Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate while Manchester United progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League after thrashing Club Brugge at Old Trafford.
In the wake of the draw, Ghana's Samuel Tetteh, who is an avid Manchester United fan, took to Twitter to register his delight over the forthcoming clash — labelling it a “dream tie”.
The first leg is scheduled for Thursday 12 March, with the second leg on Thursday 19 March.