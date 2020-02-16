Last-gasp Son Heung-min's strike seal Spurs win

Son Heung-min's stoppage-time goal gave Tottenham a last-gasp victory in an entertaining game at Aston Villa as the visitors moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.
The result means Jose Mourinho's side have leapfrogged Sheffield United and are now a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand.
Villa, who remain a point above the bottom three in 17th, made the stronger start and took the lead via Toby Alderweireld's own goal - with the Spurs defender prodding Anwar El Ghazi's cross past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
The Belgian atoned for his error by equalising with a superb angled effort that flew into the top right corner of the Villa goal from 10 yards.
Spurs, who always looked dangerous in attack, went in front when Steven Bergwijn won a penalty after being fouled by home defender Bjorn Engels.
Son's initial spot-kick was saved by Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina, but the South Korean forward followed up to score and become the first Asian player to reach 50 Premier League goals.
The hosts responded after the break with Engels heading in from a Jack Grealish corner to level the scores.
However, another Engels mistake allowed Son to race clear late on to place the ball past Reina as Villa's miserable run against sides in the top half of the table continued.
Source: bbc