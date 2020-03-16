Legon Cities backs govt's decision to suspend sporting activities

Ghana Premier League club, Legon Cities FC has backed the decision by government to suspend all sporting activities in the country in the wake of coronavirus spread.
The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks.
A call Legon Cities has thrown its weight behind government as the nation put up measures in place to combat the virus.
In a statement, they have proclaimed that “they respect the decision of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government. Our games against Ebusua Dwarfs and Accra Hearts of Oak have naturally been affected by the communication”.
The club further urged all of its followers and the public to follow the preventive measures put out by the World Health Organization to ensure everyone stays safe.
“We urge everyone to follow the preventive and control guidelines as provided by the WHO, including thorough hand washing and avoiding close contact with those who may be affected”, a post on the Legon Cities FC Twitter page added.
The Ghana Football Association on Sunday evening in a release indicated that following the directives given by the President of the Republic on March 15, 2020, has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice.
The decision to called off the Ghana Premier League means Ghana is now the 8th African nation to suspend its league after Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, DRC, Gabon, Sudan and Algeria.