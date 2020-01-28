GFA must adopt Legon Cities idea of using artistes to draw supporters to the stadium - Frank Nelson

Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nelson has implored the Ghana Football Association to adopt Legon Cities idea using musicians in a bid to draw supporters to their games.
Legon Cities who have been playing their games under floodlights have had Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur and Medikal perform at their home games in the Ghana Premier League so far in a move that have made the club popular and seen appreciable numbers at their games.
According to the Hearts of Oak fanatic, the Royals idea of using artiste to draw supporters to the Stadium is a great move and he is calling on the Ghana Football Association to adopt it.
"For me Legon Cities have brought a good big around in Ghana football it is history they are making when you see what they are doing in terms of ... it gives us that opportunity for me going to Church or going to any other place I can go to the stadium if my wife or children does not like football but there is something there that can keep them in football.
I think that part where Legon Cities have come in his a big plus for Ghana Football and I think it should be encouraged not just for Legon Cities even if the GFA can adopt a system of that nature I think it is something we will appreciate."
Meanwhile, after weeks of trying Legon Cities finally got their first three points of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season in their Friday night game against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.