Legon Cities coach proud of players after beating Elmina Sharks

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic says he is proud of his players after they earned a win over Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League match week 8 fixture.
After suffering a 3-0 defeat on Sunday's the Royals returned to winning ways posting a 1-0 victory over Elmina Sharks. It had to take Jabila Abdulkarim's 87th-minute strike at the Accra Sports Stadium to propel Legon Cities to their second win of the season.
The goal was his second of the season in 7 games.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, coach Barjaktarevic said he was happy with the display his charges put up against the Cape Coast-based side.
"My boys worked very hard for this win. It's a collective effort. I am proud of the boys.
"Yes, we created many chances and we couldn't score more. I have a strong feeling that going into other games, we will score more. The one goal is still worth three points."
The coach further touched on the competitive nature of the League which ensures that a team must give their all to get a favourable result.
The Ghana Premier League is quite tough. In every game, you'll have to prepare adequately and stay focus until the end of the game."
The win have moved Legon Cities to 13th on the standings and they next play as a guest to Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.