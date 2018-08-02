Leonardo Bonucci moves back to Juventus in three player deal

Juventus have brought back former defender Leonardo Bonucci a single season after they sold him to historical rivals AC Milan for €42 million (£37 million).
The defender rejoins the club in a deal that sees striker Gonzalo Higuain, who scored 16 Serie A goals last season for the Bianconeri, move the other way on loan with an option to buy.
Juventus defender Mattia Caldara will also move permanently to the Rossoneri without making a single first-team appearance. He was purchased from Atlanta by the Turin club for an initial €15 million but spent his first season remaining at his original club on loan where he continued to impress as they finished 7th in the league.
The 24-year-old is an extremely capable defender - excellent in the air, quick and powerful - and will suit the younger Milan team as they continue rebuilding. Alongside Alessio Romagnoli and Gianluigi Donnarumma, he could well become part of an impressive Italian defensive unit for the next decade or so in a similar manner to Buffon, Chiellini, Bonucci and Barzagli.
Despite this taking back the ageing Bonucci, who started the season sluggishly for his new team after taking the captain's armband before regaining form, makes sense for a club competing for an eighth straight Serie A title.
Ronaldo will undoubtedly expect to trophies during his time at Juventus, and swapping Caldara, a player who will continue to improve over the next few years, for Bonucci makes sense in the short term.
Juve boss Max Allegri confirmed the news to Sky Sports Italy early this morning after the team's friendly against the MLS All-Stars, which they drew 1-1 and won 5-3 on penalties.
Allegri said "Leo Bonucci returns to us after a year, he's an important player."
