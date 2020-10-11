List of 2019 SWAG Awards winners

Individuals and organizations have been honored at the 45th MTN SWAG Awards for their contribution to the various sporting disciplines.
The 45th MTN SWAG wards came off Saturday, October 11 at the Swiss Spirit, Alisa Hotel in Accra.
Below are winners
Hockey Player of the Year - Ernest Opoku
Female Hockey Player of the Years - Elizabeth Opoku
Athlete of the year (Male) - Joseph Paul Amoah
Athlete of the Year (Female) - Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Coach of the Year (weightlifting) - Nii Otoo Larkyne
Professional Boxer of the Year - Richard Commey
Prospect of the Year - Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Footballer of the Year 2019 (Female) - Elizabeth Addo
Foreign Footballer of the Year - Jordan Ayew
Footballer of the Year (Local) - Felix Annan
Sports Personality of the Year - Para Athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe
Amateur Boxer of the Year - Shakur Samed
Weightlifters of the Year - Christian Amoah and Winifred Ntumi win
Taekwondo Athletes of the Year - Henrietta Armah and Benson Arthur
SWAG Top Three Federations For The Year - Ghana Athletics, Armwrestling federation, Weightlifting federation
The SWAG awards recognises, rewards and honours outstanding achievements of (deserving) Ghanaian sportsmen, sportswomen, teams and officials in various disciplines (i.e. the crème de la crème persons, who bring glory and honour to themselves and the nation).
Also recognises the contribution of individuals & organisations that contribute positively to the development & promotion of sports. It has a platform for interaction between sports stars & i+members of society, for stocktaking & to accelerate sports development