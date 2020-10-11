Prime News Ghana

List of 2019 SWAG Awards winners

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Individuals and organizations have been honored at the 45th MTN SWAG Awards for their contribution to the various sporting disciplines.

The 45th MTN SWAG wards came off Saturday, October 11 at the Swiss Spirit, Alisa Hotel in Accra.

READ ALSO: SWAG Awards: Richard Commey 'highly honoured' to be named Boxer of The Year for fourth time

Below are winners

Hockey Player of the Year - Ernest Opoku

Female Hockey Player of the Years - Elizabeth Opoku

Athlete of the year (Male) - Joseph Paul Amoah

Athlete of the Year (Female) - Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Coach of the Year (weightlifting) - Nii Otoo Larkyne

Professional Boxer of the Year - Richard Commey

Prospect of the Year - Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Footballer of the Year 2019 (Female) - Elizabeth Addo

Foreign Footballer of the Year - Jordan Ayew

Footballer of the Year (Local) - Felix Annan

Sports Personality of the Year - Para Athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

Amateur Boxer of the Year - Shakur Samed

Weightlifters of the Year - Christian Amoah and Winifred Ntumi win

Taekwondo Athletes of the Year - Henrietta Armah and Benson Arthur

SWAG Top Three Federations For The Year - Ghana Athletics, Armwrestling federation, Weightlifting federation

 

The SWAG awards recognises, rewards and honours outstanding achievements of (deserving) Ghanaian sportsmen, sportswomen, teams and officials in various disciplines (i.e. the crème de la crème persons, who bring glory and honour to themselves and the nation).

Also recognises the contribution of individuals & organisations that contribute positively to the development & promotion of sports. It has a platform for interaction between sports stars & i+members of society, for stocktaking & to accelerate sports development

 