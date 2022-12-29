Liverpool announce Gakpo signing from PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
The deal for Gakpo, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, is reportedly worth £37m and could rise up to £45m with potential add-ons.
"I feel really good, I'm really excited to be here," he told the club website.
"I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club. I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what
I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.
“I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.”
Gakpo boasts an impressive record in front of goal, scoring 55 goals in 159 games for PSV, and providing a further 50 assists.
He is top of the current Eredivisie scoring charts, scoring nine times in 14 games this campaign, he has also registered 12 assists.
Gakpo has 35 goal contributions in 31 games across domestic and international football this season.
He made his Netherlands debut aged 21 in June 2021 and has since scored six times in 14 appearances.
Three of those goals came at the World Cup in Qatar, where he netted in all three group games against Senegal, Ecuador, and the hosts themselves.