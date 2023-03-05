Liverpool smash seven past shambolic Manchester United

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United’s 7-0 at Anfield in perhaps the most epic Premier League drubbing of them all.
Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each scored two goals in an extraordinary performance by Jurgen Klopp's side before Roberto Firmino added the seventh as United capitulated amid scenes of wild jubilation among the home support.
Erik ten Hag's side had come into the game on an 11-game unbeaten run and fresh from ending their six-year trophy drought but were completely overwhelmed, conceding six second-half goals amid a raucous atmosphere on a never-to-be-forgotten night for Liverpool fans.
United did have chances in the first half with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford spurning good openings but two goals in quick succession early in the second half led to a thrashing as United caved in. It is Liverpool resurgent, hopes of a top-four finish revitalised.
They move above Newcastle into fifth, now just three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand. United's seven-year wait for a win at Anfield goes on, their slim hopes of muscling their way into the Premier League title race undermined by this astonishing defeat.
Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League next Saturday at 12.30pm. They then make the trip to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 15 at 8pm. Jurgen Klopp's side lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.
Up next for Manchester United is the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis on Thursday at 8pm. Erik ten Hag's team then host Southampton in the Premier League on March 12 at 2pm.
