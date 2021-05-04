Prime News Ghana

Mahrez brace sends Manchester City into first Champions League final

By Vincent Ashitey
Riyad Mahrez is only the second player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final tie for an English club after Sadio Mane in 2017-18
Manchester City reached their first Champions League final as they sealed a commanding 4-1 aggregate win over Paris St-Germain.

City won the first leg 2-1 and Riyad Mahrez's low shot stretched their lead at Etihad Stadium after Kevin de Bruyne's blocked effort. 

Mahrez scored again in the second half, finishing off a rapid counter-attack by converting Phil Foden's low cross.

PSG ended the game with 10 men following Angel di Maria's red card.

Pep Guardiola's side need one win to become Premier League champions, having already won the Carabao Cup, and this victory keeps them on course for a treble.

They had gone out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in the past three seasons and lost in the semi-finals in 2016, but a superb defensive display blunted Mauricio Pochettino's team.

City will be playing in only the second major European final in their history, after they beat Polish side Gornik Zabrze to win the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970.

Chelsea and Real Madrid, level at 1-1 after the first leg, play the second leg of their semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (20:00 BST).

The final is in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, 29 May.