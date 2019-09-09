Majeed Waris failed move to Deportivo Alaves explained

Deportivo Alaves president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz has explained why his outfit failed to capture the Ghanaian international Majeed Waris in the just-ended transfer window.
The Porto striker was rumoured to be joining the Spanish side on transfer deadline day but the deal fell through at the last minute.
According to the Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz, the deal for the 27-year-old to join El Glorioso couldn't materialise because there were hitches in the signing process.
“We are happy with the squad that we have put together," Fernandez de Troconiz told Marca.
"The Waris deal was not a problem of salary but there was a challenge with the signing process and a deal could not materialise.
"There was a salary space available for us to make the deal happen.
“There have been players who pass medical examinations but then do not become Alaves players because there [are] problems in the process of signing.
"With Majeed Waris, what happened was that he was in Vitoria but he never signed a contract with us.”
Waris last season played on loan at French club Nantes where he made 33 Ligue 1 appearances, starting 25 of the matches and scoring five times.
- READ ALSO: Majeed Waris bids farewell to FC Nantes
He also netted twice in two matches in the French League Cup.
The Tamale-born player previously played for Swedish side Hacken, Russian club Spartak Moscow, Trabzonspor in Turkey and French outfits Valenciennes and Lorient.