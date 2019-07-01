Man City unveil new kits for 2019/20 season

Manchester City have unveiled their new kits for the 2019/20 season, their first since signing a multi-million pound deal with Puma.
Sergio Aguero, Sterling, David Silva, and Leroy Sane are among those to model the new PUMA kit which City pays tribute to ‘Manchester’s industrial and cultural heritage.’
City’s traditional sky blue jersey features a ‘woven jacquard wave pattern' - said to represent Manchester’s old cotton mills with their away jersey a nod to the city’s ‘Madchester’ years.
The black jersey features yellow stripes on the right shoulder, inspired by the city’s iconic Hacienda nightclub. Man City will be hoping the new jersey inspires them to another trophy triumph in the 2019/20 season.
