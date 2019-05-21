Vincent Kompany leaves Manchester City to become Anderlecht player-manager

Vincent Kompany says joining Anderlecht as player-manager is the "most passionate yet rational" decision he has made after announcing he has left Manchester City.

The 33-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian club after 11 years at Etihad Stadium, eight of which he spent as club captain.

Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford was Kompany's final game for City, after winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

In an open letter on Facebook, Belgium defender Kompany said leaving City "doesn't feel real".

"Countless of times have I imagined this day," he said. "After all, the end has felt nearby for so many years. "Man City has given me everything. I've tried to give back as much as I possibly could." In a second letter released hours later, Kompany announced his move to Anderlecht, who said his arrival marked the "return of the prince". "I want to share my knowledge with the next purple generations," said Kompany, who first joined Anderlecht at the age of six. "With that, I will also put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium."

