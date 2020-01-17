Man United coach Solskjaer jibes Liverpool ahead of EPL clash

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a jibe at Liverpool ahead of this weekend's clash in the Premier League.
Liverpool hosts United at Anfield on Sunday, January 19 on matchday 23.
Despite their patchy form, United are the only team to have taken a point from Jurgen Klopp's charges this season.
The two sides played a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 where United took the lead courtesy Marcus Rashford before Liverpool pegged them through Adam Lallana.
READ ALSO: EPL: ManUnited, Chelsea pick up wins, Leicester stunned by Southampton
Ahead of the reverse fixture, Solskjaer said his team won't go 30 years without a title like Liverpool.
"We’re working hard to make sure doesn’t happen and let that be a lesson for us. We can’t let ourselves go another 24 years without winning the league. I believe in this club, we will get there."
Liverpool lies top of the Premier League with 61 points and are on an unbeaten run and United will have to double their effort if they hope of beating them at their own backyard where teams have gone and have come home without a point.
Manchester United meanwhile are 5th on the log with 34 points.