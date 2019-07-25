Manaf Umar signs new deal with Hearts

Hearts of Oak prodigy Manaf Umar has signed a new contract with the Accra-based club.
The young chap, promoted to the first team from Auroras by Kim Grant has seen a meteoric rise which has been rewarded with an improved contract.
The teenage sensation is a fan favourite of the Phobians and starred in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
Manaf Umar after penning his new deal with the Continental Club Masters said he is happy to have committed himself to the club and is looking forward to this new challenge with high hopes of doing very well for the club.
The Phobians took to their official twitter account to announce the deal.
"Attacking midfielder Manaf Umar has signed an improved contract at the club as he looks to take his career to new heights in the famous rainbow colours."
