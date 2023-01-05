Manchester City close gap on Arsenal with win at Chelsea

Substitute Riyad Mahrez’s second-half goal was enough to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win away to Chelsea that sees them move to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Mahrez tapped home Jack Grealish's cross from close range just after the hour mark to grab Pep Guardiola’s side a deserved win on a night of few chances at Stamford Bridge.
It took some time for both teams to warm into this game, with Erling Haaland not even getting a touch of the ball until the 20th minute, while Chelsea’s rhythm was disrupted by having to withdraw Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic due to injury.
The first real sight of goal came just before half-time, when Haaland burst on to a delightful pass, only to stab over the bar, while Chelsea substitute Carney Chukwuemeka hit the post with an effort from distance that took a slight deflection.
City were like a different team in the second half, ominously dominating possession and creating chances for Nathan Ake, who hit the post with a header, and Kevin De Bruyne, whose low effort was beaten away.
It did not look like it would be long until the deadlock was broken, and two substitutes combined to give the visitors the lead just past the hour mark when Mahrez tapped home Grealish’s inviting cross.
That proved to be enough to settle the match, much to the frustration of the home crowd as their side offered little in response to going behind and sunk to a first defeat since the World Cup.
Eurosport