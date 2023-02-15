Manchester City go top of Premier League with victory over Arsenal

Erling Haaland was on target as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory at Arsenal that could well have a significant influence on the destination of this season’s title.
The Gunners made a lively start with Eddie Nketiah heading a good chance wide, but it was the visitors who took the lead on 24 minutes.
Kevin de Bruyne read Takehiro Tomiyasu’s back pass and raced through to clip a lovely lob beyond Aaron Ramsdale.
Arsenal responded and after Tomiyasu blazed over an opportunity to redeem himself, the hosts levelled from the spot. Bukayo Saka was coolness personified as he calmly sent Ederson the wrong way with a 42nd-minute penalty.
The second half was not as eye-catching as a spectacle but it was City who made the major moves, with Pep Guardiola’s side having a penalty award overturned by VAR just shy of the hour after Erling Haaland was judged to be offside in the build-up.
City were not to be denied, however, with Jack Grealish taking advantage of space on the left side of the area to slam a deflected shot past Ramsdale.
Haaland then made sure of the victory when he drilled in de Bruyne’s pass eight minutes from time.
The result means the champions move back to the Premier League summit, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, although the Gunners still have a game in hand.
Next up, Man City visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday while Arsenal travel to Aston Villa.
