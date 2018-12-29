Manchester City targeting Thomas Partey as Fernandinho backup

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian international Thomas Partey as an alternative to Fernandinho in the defensive midfield role.
The injury to Fernandinho has exposed a huge defensive gap in that Manchester City squad as Pep Guardiola's side have slumped to consecutive defeats for the first time since 2016.
Pep Guardiola has deployed John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan in the defensive midfield role but to no avail as City have conceded five goals in just two matches without Fernandinho shielding the defence.
Read also:Thomas Partey refutes 'unhappiness' claims
The English champions are therefore in search of a defensive cover to Fernandinho and have targeted Partey in the winter transfer window.
The 25-year-old has not been a regular starter for the Rojiblancos this season which has left him frustrated and that has generated rumours of him being linked with a move away from the club.
The versatile player has made 14 appearances for Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season, netting twice and registering two assists.