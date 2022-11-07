Manchester United draw Barcelona in Europa League knockout round play-off

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.
The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group.
Former United manager Jose Mourinho's Roma side will play FC Salzburg, while Juventus face Nantes.
The first legs are on 16 February, with the second legs on 23 February.
The winners go into the last-16, which includes Arsenal after they topped their Europa League group.
Full play-off round draw
Barcelona v Manchester United
Juventus v Nantes
Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes
Ajax v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco
Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven
FC Salzburg v Roma