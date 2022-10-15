Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape and assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault.
The 21-year-old was arrested in January over allegations relating to a woman.
He was arrested again on Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching his bail, which was extended in June.
Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same female complainant. Mr Greenwood is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The forward, who has made one appearance for the senior England men's team, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.
Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mr Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She said the decision was made after specialist rape prosecutors reviewed of a file of evidence from police.4
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," she added.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."
BBC