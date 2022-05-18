Match-fixing: Inter Allies files appeal against demotion to Division Two

Division One League side, Inter Allies have officially filed an appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over their demotion to the third-tier after an alleged match manipulation scandal.
A verdict released by the Disciplinary Committee on Monday said Inter Allies has been demoted to the second division after being found guilty of engaging in match-fixing in their 7-0 defeat to AshantiGold SC in their final fixture of last season at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Players and officials were been banned on various grounds despite the heavy fine.
However, the club issued a statement on Wednesday morning that they have appealed against the ban.
“Inter Allies on Tuesday filed a formal appeal with the Ghana Football Association’s Appeals Committee, challenging the match manipulation sanction.
“Our appeal is against the decision of the D.C. sanctioning Inter Allies FC by demoting the club to the Division Two League and the payment of a GHC 100,000.00 fine."