Inter Allies demoted to Division Two for Match Manipulation

Inter Allies FC will be demoted to the Division Two League after being found Guilty of Match Manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
The decision takes effect from the 2022/23 league season.
Officials of the Club and Players who participated in the above-mentioned match have also been sanctioned be the Disciplinary Committee.
