Inter Allies demoted to Division Two for Match Manipulation

By Vincent Ashitey
Inter Allies FC will be demoted to the Division Two League after being found Guilty of Match Manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Ashantigold at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The decision takes effect from the 2022/23 league season.

Officials of the Club and Players who participated in the above-mentioned match have also been sanctioned be the Disciplinary Committee.

 

