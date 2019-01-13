Match Report: Hearts of Oak beat Fankobaa 2-0 in a friendly

Accra Hearts of Oak continued their winning form by beating Fankobaa 2-0 in a low profile friendly at the Swedru Sports Stadium.
A 12th minute strike from Joseph Esso from 40 yards beat Fankobaa keeper who underrated the shot.
New Heart of Oak recruit, Charles McCarthy assisted Anthony Quayeson for the Rainbow boys second goal.
The referee brought proceedings to end at the Swedru Sports Stadium with the Rainbow Boys returning to Accra with the victory.
The Phobians have been testing the strength of their team by engaging in friendly matches to help new coach Kim Grant sharpen any rough edge.
Here is the starting line up for both teams
Hearts Starting XI: Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Benjamin Agyare, William Denkyi, Malik Akowuah, Mohammed Alhassan, Charles Mackarthy, Alhassan Aminu, Anthony Quayeson, Joseph Esso
Subs:Ben Mensah, Ernest Sowah, Raddy Ovouka, Daniel Kodie, Kojo Jnr Obeng, Manaf Umar, Selassie Bakai, Robert Addo, Alhassan Yussif, Alidu Nahman, Larry Sumaila,Stanlet Ani-Agyei, Traore Abubakar, N'guessan Camara
Fankobaa Starting XI: Jonathan Twumasi,Haiuis Mumuni,Jafaru Alhassan,Felix Kwadade,Hay ford Amoo, BernardOkyere, Philip Tete, Emmanuel Partey, Emmanuel Offei Larbie, Jeremiah Amoah, Solomon Antonio
Subs : Felix Nogliam Jeffery Amissah Khalid Ayuba Marwan Marady Ahmed Bamso Isaac Odoom Richard Nyame Isaac Guellara Colline Mensah
