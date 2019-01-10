Transfer: Hearts Of Oak sign ex-PAOK defender Sumaila Larry Ibrahim

Accra Hearts Of Oak have secured the services of defender, Sumaila Larry Ibrahim on a free transfer the club's Twitter handle announces.
Larry has penned down a 3-year contract with the Continental Club Masters who look set to rebranding the club back to it glory days.
The enterprising defender is set to add competition to the right back position.
Larry has had stints in Egypt and in the Greek top flight with Superleague side, PAOK FC.
He becomes the fifth signing for the capital club during this off-season.
