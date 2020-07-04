Mathew Anim Cudjoe is Kotoko's to lose - Agent

Sports Ministry commiserates with family of late Alfred 'Cobra' Kotey The Ministry of Youth and Sports, on behalf of Government and the people of…

Haile Selassie's statue destroyed in London park A statue of former Ethiopian leader Haile Selassie has been destroyed in a park…

Leroy Sane joins Bayern Munich Leroy Sane has completed his £54.8m transfer from Manchester City to Bayern…

WBC mourns death of Alfred Kotey The World Boxing Council family mourns the death of Ghanaian Alfred Kotey.