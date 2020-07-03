Kotoko must be run like a business entity- Board member Martin Brobbey

Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey who is a member of Asante Kotoko board says the club must run as a business entity.
Speaking to Asempa FM, the Managing Director at Lexta Ghana Limited said the Kumasi based club must make use of its large followers.
READ ALSO: Former Kotoko CEO George Amoako reacts to King Faisal links
According to Brobby who was among the 3 new additions to the Porcupines board that include Mr Kofi Amoah Abban MD of Rickword Oil Group, Mr James Osei Brown - CEO Joshob Construction Company, Kotoko is a big must be a big brand must generate funds itself. He added that in times were the club needs financial support the newly constituted 12-member board will come to the club's aid.
When you look at Kotoko, in my view I think it must be run like a business because football is business when you look at other European leagues is a huge business and when you look at Kotoko as a brand with purported supporters of 8 million, then it must it is a huge brand the team must make it profitable a business"
"So those times that pressure is being put on one person to finance the club it has to stop, we must make sure the club finances itself."
"We times are hard, we the board members will come in and help."
Asante Kotoko 12-member board is chaired by Bussiness man Dr Kwame Kyei, Chairman Unity Group of Companies, has Mr Jude Arthur, Board Chairman, GCB Bank as the Vice-Chairman.
Other members of the Board include Mr Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Board Chairman, Exim Bank, Mr Kwasi Osei Fori, Chief Executive Officer, Edmark Group/Rockshore Mining Limited, Kwabena Mensah, Corporate Lawyer, Joseph Yaw Addo, former Director of Sports, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Baffour Kwame Kusi, Ankobeahene, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Director of Sports, Sunyani Technical University, and Alhaji Abu Lamin, Bussiness man.
Meanwhile, the board has been tasked to return the club to its glory days.
READ ALSO: Kotoko given green light to represent Ghana in CAF Champions League
Profile of Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey
With a drive to push the African continent higher and a desire to ensure a clean and hygienic Africa, Mr Martin Brobbey established Lexta Ghana Limited in 2002 on his return to Ghana after over 10 years stay in the United Kingdom.
Martin is a level-headed entrepreneur whose leadership and interpersonal skills has seen Lexta grow from its inception to become a leader in the home and personal care industry locally and beyond.
Martin is a product of Opoku Ware School. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. His passion lies in marketing and the development of new products.