Mauritania land in Ghana ahead of Black Stars friendly

The Lions of Chinguetti which is the Mauritania senior national team have touched down in Ghana ahead of their friendly clash with the Black Stars.
The team touched down at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
The Black Stars will take on the Lions of Chinguetti in an international friendly on March 26, 2019 in Accra as part of preparations for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars will play host to the Lions of Chinguetti three days after beating Kenya 1-0 at the same venue.
Both Ghana and Mauritania have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt in June this year.
Mauritania suffered a lone goal defeat in the hands of Burkina Faso in their final 2019 Nations Cup qualifier on 22 March ahead of their debut appearance at the tournament.
