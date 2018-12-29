Mauro Icardi to hand Kwadwo Asamoah Inter captaincy amid racism storm

Mauro Icardi is willing and ready to hand Inter Milan captaincy to Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah following Serie A’s racism storm.
Kalidou Koulibaly was allegedly subjected to racists chants at the San Siro by some section of the Inter Milan fans on Wednesday night.
Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti said he asked for the match to be suspended three times and that Koulibaly was targeted in the 1-0 defeat but to no avail.
Icardi's wife and agent, told Tiki Taka “Mauro would be happy to give the captain’s armband to Asamoah."
It is however not confirmed as to whether Asamoah will captain the team this weekend.
Inter have been ordered to play two matches behind closed doors after the incident, with their ultras banned from one further fixture.