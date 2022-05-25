MAX TV to telecast WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations

Imax Group have secured the Television Production rights to broadcast the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations in June.
The Mini regional competition which will serve as the qualification to the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria in 2023 features seven countries, namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Niger, Nigeria, Togo and host Ghana.
Imax Group is a fully-owned Ghanaian private multimedia broadcasting organization that operates one television and two radio channels, namely: Max TV – A digital terrestrial free-to-air channel based in Accra and Max FM – (Accra)| Maximum FM (Takoradi).
iMax is also a stakeholder with StarTimes, a broadcast organization that runs a Satellite pay TV service, and StarTimes ON App.
The WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022.
The two finalists will automatically book their place at the 2023 Total Energies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria.