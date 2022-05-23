WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations: Fixtures, venue, schedule and kick-off times for tournament

The dates, kick-off times and host city for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations have been released.
The WAFU Zone B Championship which serves as qualifiers for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Ghana from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022.
Seven teams are taking part in the tournament. The Black Starlets of Ghana are in Group A with Nigeria and Togo while Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger battle it out in Group B.
The action kicks off with hosts Ghana playing rivals Nigeria in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 11 at 4:00 pm before taking on Togo in their final group game on June 17 at 4:00 pm.
The Black Starlets are determined to qualify for the AFCON 2023 after crashing out at the Group stages in the previous edition in Togo.
Coach Samuel Fabin’s side have been preparing for this competition since December 2021.