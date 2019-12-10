Maxwell Konadu pens appreciation letter to Manhyia, Kotoko fraternity

Maxwell Konadu has penned an appreciation letter to the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II life patron of the club.
Konadu yesterday inked a 2-year renewal contract to rejoin the Porcupine Warriors, replacing Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen.
He has been set a target to win the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League and qualify the team to the CAF Champions League group stage in his second year.
In the letter the former Black Stars assistant trainer said is appealing to the faithfuls to rally behind the team as he bids to move the club to greater heights.
I am extremely elated to be appointed head coach for our Great team Kumasi Asante Kotoko for the next two years.
I will, therefore, like to express my appreciation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II life patron for Asante Kotoko for the support, management of Kotoko as well as my former and senior colleagues for their unwavering support and encouragement and also for seeing the potential in me.
I will need the support of the various supporters union of our great club and so therefore i appeal that we all rally behind the team, give our all to ensure we achieve greater heights.
"No man is an island". When we achieve, we usually do so because others have helped.
Once again thanks to all. It's time to work together for the best of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Signed: Maxwell Konadu
Coach, Kumasi Asante kotoko
