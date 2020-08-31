'May our birthday wishes stay with you forever like the 4 - 0 thrashing we gave you' - Hearts of Oak celebrates Kotoko at 85

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club is the latest to send a congratulatory message to Asante Kotoko on their 85th anniversary.
Asante Kotoko formed on August 31, 1935, is celebrating its 85th anniversary today, and despite being fierce rivals on the pitch, the Accra based club put rivalry aside and celebrated the Porcupine Warriors on their special occasion.
However, there seems to be a subtle dig in the congratulatory message, as the Phobians reminded Kotoko of the painful 4-0 defeat they handed them on March 15, 2000, with goals from Ismael Addo (2) Kenneth Sarpong and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour.
Hearts Of Oak further said in as much as everyone is celebrating with the Porcupines,' let us remember to keep safe from Covid 19'.
"On the occasion of your 85th celebrations, the management of Hearts of Oak sends you a congratulatory message. As the two most glamorous clubs in #Ghana, it is our wish that we will leverage on our support base to continue to set the pace and make our game better.
Asante Kotoko_SC Club, welcome to old age and may our birthday wishes stay with you forever like the 4-0 trashing we gave you.
As we celebrate and make merry let us remember to keep safe from Covid 19."
The two most glamorous clubs in the country have a total of 43 Ghana Premier League titles between them with Kotoko having won 23 and Hearts of Oak 20.
READ ALSO: Profile: Asante Kotoko marks 85th anniversary today
Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Amponsah has delivered his message to Asante Kotoko supporters as the club marks its 85th anniversary.
The Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah in his birthday message to the club, said he 'will work hard' to get the Porcupines to compete at the highest level and make the club greater than it has ever been.
The newly appointed CEO indicated that the Porcupines must build on the successes of the past that made us one of the greatest on the African continent.
He called on the club supporters to rally behind the team as they bid to rule Africa again.
"Today marks the beginning of a new era to propel our great club to be the African club of another century.
To achieve this requires the support and hard work of every individual supporter and stakeholder. We will not rest on our laurels. We will work hard to compete at the highest level and make this club greater than it has ever been."