Medeama part ways with striker Kwame Boateng

By Vincent Ashitey
Medeama SC and striker Kwame Boateng have parted ways on mutual grounds, the club announced on Friday.

Boateng joined the Mauve and Yellows as a free agent in January 2018, however, his services could not be retained following inconsistent performances.

"Medeama Sporting Club and Kwame Boateng today parted company on mutual ground," a club statement read on Friday,

"Boateng joined the Mauve and Yellows as a free agent in January 2018.

"The former Asante Kotoko striker was an integral member of the squad as the side finished top of the truncated 2018/19 Ghana Premier League.

"During his time at the club, he showed tremendous professionalism and impressive work ethics.

“We wish Kwame every success in his future career.”

