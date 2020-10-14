Medeama President Moses Armah Parker replies Kotoko's latest offer for Justice Blay

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker has reacted to Asante Kotoko's latest offer for midfield kingpin Justice Blay.
Kotoko for weeks now have been trying to secure the services of Blay following his impressive loan spell.
The Kumasi-based club initially submitted GHc150,00 for the 28-year-old old which was rejected. They have improved their bid to GHc200,000.
Medeama are still reluctant to sell the Blay to the Porcupines as they are unwilling to reduce their GHc300,000 asking price.
Speaking on Blay transfer speculations, Moses Armah said the Porcupines improved bid is still way below the valuation of their prized asset.
He believes Justice Blay will be playing for the Mauve and Yellows next season.
“We were negotiating on his transfer back to Kotoko. But they couldn’t match the offer we demanded. We are going to discuss their last offer but I don’t think it is very good for us to release him on that offer. If we leave him, we have to get another replacement.”
On Tuesday, Goldfields signed a $300,000 sponsorship deal with Medeama SC. As a result, Armah believes his club do not need to sell Blay for more funds.
“Look at the [money] Goldfields have given us today. Why should we rush? We want to be part of the great clubs in Africa. So for now, Blay is staying. He is in Tarkwah now and he is going to be happier here than when he goes to Kotoko.”
Justice Blay is currently contracted until 2022 and Medeama and on Sunday began training with club.