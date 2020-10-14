Kotoko reveals why they signed Razak Abalora despite having numerous goalkeepers

Asante Kotoko have beefed up their goalkeeping department with the signing of free agent Razak Abalora.
The club on Tuesday announced the capture of the former West African Football Academy SC shot-stopper, Razak Abalora on a three-year deal ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Supporters from the club expressed mixed reactions as some felt they have don't problems with the goalkeeping department while others lauded the management for the decision.
Communications Manager of the Porcupines, Moses Antwi Benefo in an interview disclosed why the club signed Abalora.
According to him, Abalora's signing will more than fortify an already Kotoko's goalkeeping department. He added that his outfit will be competing in many competitions and they are preparing themselves for any eventualities.
Kotoko goalkeeping department comprises SWAG local player of the year, Felix Annan, Black Meteors goalie Kwame Baah and Black Satellites goalie Ibrahim Danlad and Osei Kwame who is expected to be shipped out on loan.
"First of all, we should remember that Kotoko will be playing in the CAF Champions League, Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup and if people will remember we said we if we are going to Africa we would need a CHAN-like (African Nations Championship) team of Ghana to get to Africa," he told Accra based Vision 1 FM.
"To get the CHAN-like team, there is the responsibility of assembling all the best players in Ghana in our team. With that squad if we get players from outside to beef up our team, it will help us to do well in Africa."
"So the process of parading a CHAN-like team in Ghana, that's why we have in our camp national goalkeepers, Danlad Ibrahim (U-20), Kwame Baah (U-23) and two Black Stars goalkeepers (Felix Annan and Razak Abalora)"