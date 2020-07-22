Medeama's Eric Ofori-Antwi names 3 Kotoko players in his 'ideal' Ghana Premier League XI

A number of phenomenal players have play the Ghana Premier League and everyone has got an opinion on who the best ones are.
Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has stuck his neck out to name his Ghana Premier League ideal XI. The goalkeeper has revealed the players he would like to keep the posts for them in a game.
There may be one or two surprises in the Medeama goalkeeper's line up, who’s named Six Medeama players including himself, three Asante Kotoko players, Elmina Sharks and Aduana Stars have a spot each in his fantasy team.
For the goalkeeping position, Eric Ofori Antwi picked himself between the sticks, he went for a back four of 3 Asante Kotoko players and Medeama defender.
Kotoko duo Christopher Nettey and Ibrahim Moro were chosen to occupy the right and left flanks respectively while Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) and Daniel Egyin (Medeama) are the central defence pair.
In a three-man midfield, Justice Blay (Medeama SC) was picked to shield the defence while Benjamin Boateng (Elimina Sharks) and Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC) will be playing alongside him.
Antwi named a dealy attack of Medeama duo of Prince Opoku Agyemang and Nana Kofi Babil and Aduana Stars' Yahaya Mohammed
Below is Eric Ofori-Antwi Fantasy Team
Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)
Chris Nettey (Asante Kotoko)
Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko)
Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
Daniel Egyin (Medeama SC)
Justice Blay (Medeama SC)
Benjamin Boateng (Elmina Sharks)
Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC)
Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)
Prince Opoku Agyemang (Medeama SC)
Nana Kofi Babil (Medeama SC)