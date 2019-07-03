Medeama's Justice Blay joins Kotoko

Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay has joined Kotoko on a season-long loan deal.
Kotoko and Medeama reached an agreement for the transfer of the highly-rated defensive midfielder.
The 26-year-old who has been a key cog of the Medeama side for the past seasons is expected to have his medical with the Reds on Wednesday.
Blay is expected to step in for injured Richard Senanu who has been out of action for the past 5 months ahead of their participation in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.
Medeama confirmed the move on their social media handle: "We have reached an agreement with Asante Kotoko over the transfer of Justice Blay. The midfielder will join Asante Kotoko on a season-long loan. He will undergo a medical in Kumasi on Wednesday. We wish him well."
