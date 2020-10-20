Richard Ofori completes move to Orlando Pirates

South African side Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of goalkeeper Richard Ofori from Maritzburg United.
The Black Stars goalkeeper has penned a 3-year-deal with Pirates after passing his medical.
Ofori, 26, has been a long-term target for the Buccaneers since establishing himself as one of the leading stoppers in Africa with Maritzburg United and the Black Stars national team.
Upon putting pen to paper, the Ghanaian international said "I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team," Ofori said.
"I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project."
Ofori has featured 85 times in the South African top-flight, keeping 29 clean sheets whilst conceding 80 goals and is expected to assume the number one spot over Wayne Sandilands this season.
Ofori was nominated for the PSL goalkeeper of the year in the last two seasons.