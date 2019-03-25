Medeama confirms participation in NC' Special Competition

Medeama SC has agreed to honour the Normalization Committee's Special Competition which is being organised to revive football in the country.
Clubs have been dormant after officially organised football activities were halted due to an expose from Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed Number 12 which exposed riot in the game.
The launch of the competition will be held today at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat. This comes at a timely moment as clubs will be kept busy while the Normalization Committee continues with the reformation of Ghana football after FIFA extended their mandate to September 30.
The competition will further produce worthy champions who will represent Ghana in next year’s CAF continental club competitions.
According to Medeama SC, they will participate in the competition and cannot wait to return to the green turf.
A statement from the club's Twitter handle read: "In the supreme interest of Ghana football, Medeama SC has agreed to participate in the Ghana Football Association Special Competition. We will be housed in the Northern zone."
Read also: NC' Special Competition to be launched today
www.primenewsghana.com/ Ghana News