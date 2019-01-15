Four Ghana Premier League clubs to square off in Betway Cup

Medeama SC, Liberty Professionals FC, Aduana Stars FC, and AshGold SC will square off in the first edition of the Betway Cup.
The 4-team tournament will be held at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on January 19 and 20.
Betway Cup is a pre-season tournament is aimed at preparing the clubs for the upcoming season.
During the announcement of Betway’s sponsorship of the four Ghana Premier League Clubs, they assured the teams of their support towards sports development.
Official football activities have been on halt since 6 June and the organizers of the tournament promise football lovers an exciting tournament as teams will play with their full-strength squads.
Leading online sports betting company, Betway, continues to support sports development in Ghana through its many sports-related activities including the Betway Talent Search, football galas and basketball competitions.
Fixtures for the Betway Cup will be announced soon.
