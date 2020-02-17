Medeama vows to comeback after Elmina Sharks defeat

Medeama SC has assured their fans they will bounce back after their recent defeat to Elmina Sharks on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

Elmina Sharks produced a stunning performance to break the home invincibility of Medeama, beating the Mauve and Yellows 2-1 in Tarkwa on Sunday.

The home side hot into the lead courtesy Prince Opoku Agyemang in the 15th minute but their advantage was short-lived after Alhaji Mustapha pulled parity, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by debutante Rashid Alhassan to turn him inside out to grab the equalizer.

Benjamin Bernard Boateng bagged the match-winner with the last kick of the game to help the visitors secure all three points at the Akoon park.

Medeama SC have thus apologised to their fans for the unfortunate loss. The defeat have further dropped them to 3rd on the league log.

"A very bad day in the office today but we shall rise again. Apologies to our fans for the heartbreak. We never give up!," the club tweeted after the game.

Medeama travel to Accra to battle Inter Allies on Wednesday.





