Mo Salah optimistic of playing the World Cup

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohammed Salah says he is confident of playing the 2018 Russia World Cup despite his shoulder injury in the finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Salah was forced off injured in the first half of Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday night, with initial fears he may miss the tournament in Russia.
Egypt are in Group A along with host Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
The tournament kicks off on the 14th of June 2018.
The player has taken to Twitter to confirm he is confident he will be fit for this summer’s World Cup.
It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018