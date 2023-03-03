Mohammed Kudus: Manchester United make 'contact' to sign Ghanaian midfielder

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, as Erik ten Hag eyes another move for a player from his old club this summer.
The Red Devils boss poached Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax last summer but it appears that the Dutchman wants to make it a hat-trick of signings from his old team by landing attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus as well.
Football Insider reports that United have ‘made contact’ with the 22-year-old to discuss the chances of a move to Old Trafford, with a £48million fee being mooted.
The report adds that Kudus is also keen on the switch, with his contract running out in 2025.
Sources told Football Insider that Kudus has spoken to friends of his desire to play for Ten Hag once again, with a move to the Premier League of particular appeal.
The Ghana international had agreed a deal to join Everton last summer. However, that deal fell through at the 11th hour and he is now eyeing up another opportunity to move to England.
Kudus has scored 16 goals and provided three assists for Ajax in 32 games in all competitions this season.
And despite Ten Hag’s interest in the player, a report from The Times back in June stated that the United boss had a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ in place with the Eredivisie giants that he would not ‘gut’ their squad.
But judging by this report, Ten Hag has no problem trying to land another Ajax star this summer.
Versatile Kudus can fill many United roles
Kudus normally plays as an attacking midfielder but can also line up further forward.
At the moment, it’s not thought that he is being considered as the central striker United will aim to get this summer.
Wout Weghorst’s loan is highly unlikely to be turned into a permanent deal, while there also remains doubt over injury-hit Anthony Martial’s long-term future.
Meanwhile, the prolific Marcus Rashford is still considered to be at his best operating from the left wing.
