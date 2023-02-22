Mohammed Polo presents copy of memoir to Akufo-Addo

Former Ghana player Mohammed Polo, popularly known as the Dribbling Magician presented a copy of his biography to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.
Polo's book, 'Polo The Magnificent,' was published and launched last year, detailing the life of the footballer and also providing a five-year youth development plan for Ghana football.
President Akufo-Addo assured Mohammed Polo, that his proposed five-year youth football development plan will be given attention by the government and the agencies directly responsible for youth and football-related matters in the country.
He said the former football star paid a courtesy call on him to officially present his biography entitled “Polo the Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician” and a copy of his five-year development plan for youth football in Ghana to him.
“I am always encouraged by citizens of this country who continue to show an interest in the development of our country in the areas of specialty even long after they are active in the area.
“It’s a real love of country that you demonstrate in doing that and I find it very commendable and highly appreciated. It is an example you are setting for the future generation of people that long after you have stopped playing, you can continue to have an interest and an impact on the development of the sports” President Akufo-Addo said.
“I am very confident that the great days of Ghanaian football will be back. What you [Mohammed Polo] are offering us here is an opportunity to work together to make that happen” the President added.
Mohammed Polo before presenting the two items to the President noted that he considers the opportunity to meet the President and to present his five-year development plan and biography to him a divine occasion.
He indicated that his five-year development plan called “Agoro”, has carefully been put together, and if adopted for implementation, it will go a long way to help develop young football talents across the country.
The book has eleven chapters and it was forwarded by Ken Bediako. The 105-page book tells the story of Mohammed Polo interspersed with pictures of his life as a footballer.