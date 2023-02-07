MTN FA Cup Round of 16 ties revealed

Asante Kotoko will be travelling to Dormaa for the FA Cup round of 16 after being paired alongside Aduana Stars in the draw held at the IMAX Studios in Accra on Tuesday morning.
Premier League duo Real Tamale United and Samartex FC will be battling out for a slot in the next round at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.
Also, Dreams FC will play former Premier League campaigners Liberty Professionals while Heart of Lions take on Division One League zone two leaders Skyy FC.
BELOW IS THE FULL DRAW
King Faisal vs Steadfast FC
Nsoatreman FC vs Debibi United
Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko
Real Tamale United vs FC Samartex
Legon Cities vs Volta Rangers
Dreams FC vs Liberty Professionals