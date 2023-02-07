Prime News Ghana

MTN FA Cup Round of 16 ties revealed

By Vincent Ashitey
Asante Kotoko will be travelling to Dormaa for the FA Cup round of 16 after being paired alongside Aduana Stars in the draw held at the IMAX Studios in Accra on Tuesday morning.

Premier League duo Real Tamale United and Samartex FC will be battling out for a slot in the next round at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Also, Dreams FC will play former Premier League campaigners Liberty Professionals while Heart of Lions take on Division One League zone two leaders Skyy FC.

BELOW IS THE FULL DRAW

King Faisal vs Steadfast FC

Nsoatreman FC vs Debibi United


Aduana FC vs Asante Kotoko

Real Tamale United vs FC Samartex

Legon Cities vs Volta Rangers

Dreams FC vs Liberty Professionals