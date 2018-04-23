Mubarak Wakaso escapes relegation with Deportivo Alaves

Mubarak Wakaso and his club Deportivo Alaves will be playing in the La Liga next season after surviving relegation following their 4-0 win against Las Palmas.
The game which was played on Sunday, April 23, saw Alaves smashed four past Las Palmas.
Munir El Haddadi opened the scoring for Alaves in the second half after a goalless first half.
Read also:Wakaso wishes Chief Imam a happy birthday with a beautiful photo
El Haddadi grabbed his brace 22 minutes later before Alvaro Medran and Ruben Sobrino made it 4-0 to confirm the club’s stay in La Liga for next season.
Deportivo Alaves have accumulated 41 points from 34 games with only four games to go.
With the last relegation slot occupied Deportivo La Coruna with 28 points, Mubarak Wakaso’s team have confirmed safety and will stay in the La Liga for next season.