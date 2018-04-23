Wakaso wishes Chief Imam a happy birthday with a beautiful photo

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso joined the list of celebrities to wish the National Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu a happy birthday by posted a pic of them together.
National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is celebrating his 99th birthday, Monday 23rd April, 2018.
Wakaso who plays for Spanish La Liga side Las Palmas posted a picture of him and the Chief Imam on Twitter wishing him a happy birthday.
M.M.JUNIOR WAKASOM.M.JUNIOR WAKASO@WakasoBobby
"Happy birthday to our national chief IMAM May ALLAH bless your new age and also bless you more "