My dream is to win the AFCON for Ghana- Asamoah Gyan

Captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan says his dream is to win an Africa Cup of Nation for Ghana.
He added that Ghanaians should give their maximum support for the team as they aim to end the country’s 36-year dry spell of the Africa Cup of Nations.Ghana won its fourth championship, beating host Nation Libya 7−6 on penalties after a 1−1 draw in 1982.
Asamoah Gyan urged the nation to rally behind the team in their quest to annex the trophy, stressing that, it has been his vision to win African laurel for Ghana since making his debut in 2003.
"This is the time Ghanaians need to come together to achieve a common goal. My main focus as captain of the national team is to win the AFCON. It's been my dream since I joined the national team. I've been to two finals and several semifinals," Gyan spoke on Zylofon FM Sports.Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer of Black Stars, with 51 goals.
He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups with 6 goals, he is the top African goal scorer in the history of the World Cup.
Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece and in seven, Africa cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping the Black Stars finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.